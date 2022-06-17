Update:

Government adviser

John Lewis leader to steer Holyrood retail policy

| June 17, 2022
Andrew Murphy
Andrew Murphy: ‘opportunity’ (pic: Terry Murden)

An executive at the John Lewis Partnership and past chair of the Scottish Retail Consortium has taken up a role advising the Holyrood government on its retail strategy.

Andrew Murphy is the chief operating officer at John Lewis and was manager of its Aberdeen and Edinburgh stores for four years until early 2009.

He has been appointed by public finance minister Tom Arthur to co-chair the Retail Industry Leadership Group which will include the Scottish Government, retail businesses and workers’ representatives.

One of its early priorities will be to improve fair work practices across the sector.

Mr Murphy said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with the Scottish Government and other key stakeholders to further the success of the Scottish retail industry and build on the momentum established during the development of ‘A Retail Strategy for Scotland’.

“I know that all 240,000 of Scotland’s retail workers will be behind the Industry Leadership Group as it seeks to deliver a sustainable, fair and prosperous future for the industry and all of those who rely on it.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said it was an “excellent appointment”.

Mr Murphy is also a past chairman of Essential Edinburgh and Aberdeen City Centre Association.

