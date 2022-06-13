Jerba Campervans recruits Kimberlin as MD

Vehicle manufacture

A campervan convertor has brought in a new managing director to head up the employee-owned business.

Paul Kimberlin, pictured, has moved back to the UK from Canada to take the role at Jerba Campervans, succeeding co-founder Simon Poole, who becomes =chair at the North Berwick firm.

Mr Kimberlin held leadership roles in major construction and engineering businesses, most recently MD of DY Concrete Pumps in Calgary. Previously he worked with Mecalac, Putzmeister and Lafarge.

“I’d never been involved with an employee-owned company before as all of the firms I have worked at have been larger, privately owned businesses,” he said. “It is a great way to go and I think more companies should be following this route.

“The company already has a lot of great ideas and products lined up for the future which I am looking forward to help developing.

“One of the main projects we will be working towards is utilising the new range of electric vehicles from VW, and the integration of more environmentally-friendly processes and materials in our design for these vans.”