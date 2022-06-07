JD Sports, Elite and Rangers ‘broke law’ on kit pricing

CMA verdict

By a Daily Business reporter |

JD Sports was part of collusion (pic: Terry Murden)

Rangers Football Club, the retailer JD Sports and kit manufacturer Elite Sports broke competition laws by fixing the prices of some Rangers-branded products from September 2018 to July 2019, says the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA, which has been investigating the matter since December 2020, said all three companies allegedly colluded to stop JD undercutting the retail price of the shirt on Elite’s Gers Online store.

The regulator said: “The CMA alleges that Rangers FC became concerned about the fact that, at the start of the 2018-19 football season, JD Sports was selling the Rangers replica top at a lower price than Elite…

“This resulted in an understanding between the three parties that JD Sports would increase its retail price of the Rangers adult short-sleeved home replica shirt by nearly 10%… to bring it in line with the prices being charged by Elite on Gers Online.”