Ian Balfour, veteran lawyer, dies aged 89

Tributes paid

By a Daily Business reporter |

Ian Balfour: knowledgeable and talented

Tributes have been paid to veteran lawyer Ian Balfour of the Edinburgh law firm, Balfour + Manson, who has died aged 89.

Mr Balfour, whose grandfather cofounded the firm in 1887, remained active after retiring as senior partner in 1998 and, until late last year, was working as joint auditor for Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He was born in Edinburgh in 1932 and was evacuated during the war to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with his mother and his brother William where they lived with family.

On his return, he completed his education at Edinburgh Academy and went on to Edinburgh University, graduating with an MA in 1953 and LLB in 1955. In those days, an apprenticeship was served alongside obtaining a law degree. He began his training in Balfour + Manson in 1952 – during the last year of his MA, qualifying as a lawyer in 1955 and becoming a partner in 1958.

He spent more than 40 years in general legal practice before his retirement in 1997 although he remained a much-valued ‘wise counsel’ to those in the firm well into his eighties.

Elaine Motion, chair of Balfour + Manson, described him as “a phenomenally knowledgeable and talented lawyer” throughout his lengthy and distinguished career, carrying a family legacy that stretched back to the firm’s origins.

She said: “Ian will be sadly missed by partners and staff, past and present. Through both his professional and social life he was a great friend to so many and on a personal level, I will always appreciate the opportunity and guidance Ian offered me.”

Mr Balfour is survived by his widow Joyce Pryde, to whom he was married for 64 years, and by three sons, a daughter, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.