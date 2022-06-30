i-on is latest casualty in struggling media sector

Magazine shuts

Terry Murden and Bill Magee |

i-on, the Edinburgh lifestyle magazine, has closed after 17 years, the second Scottish publication to shut this year.

Its female owners, Jo Morris & Laura Wood, set up Treacle Productions in 2005 and launched the glossy mag as a monthly with the aim of showcasing vibrant new businesses, people and experiences in the city “for the people living, loving and visiting it”.

A five-strong strong core team based in Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, was supported by a host of bloggers, photographers, designers and other creatives. All staff have been made redundant.

The company distributed 10,000 free copies of i-on’s print magazine at venues including Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Waitrose and more than 120 shops, cafes and spas. There was also an online publication. Both will cease.

Ms Morris told Daily Business that the decision to close down was taken this week. She declined to say if the company was loss-making, but admitted that Covid had contributed to the growing difficulties they faced.

“Publishing in general has taken a downturn. It has got tougher and Covid has not been a great help,” she said. When Covid struck the decision was taken to publish bi-monthly.

“It’s very sad but you to be positive. We have had an amazing 17 years and built a fantastic brand.”

Last month Daily Business revealed that FTSE-100 company Reach, publisher of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, was closing Scottish Business Insider magazine.