History on Scotland’s side in Dublin clash

Nations League

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Scotland prepare for Dublin test (pic: DBMS)

Given the last time Scotland lost to Ireland away from home John F Kennedy was President of the United States of America, Steve Clarke’s men will take on the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium with history on their side.

Since Scotland’s defeat in 1963, the countries have been evenly matched over the years, their last meeting in Dublin being the Euro 2016 qualifier in the summer of 2015 which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Scots are unbeaten in their last four away games in all competitions against the Irish, three of those ending as draws, and tonight’s Nations League clash is unlikely to be much different.

“I expect a tough challenge. Anyone going to Dublin to play can expect a tough game,” said Clarke.

“They will be looking at the home game against Scotland and hoping to get a foothold in the group to make the games in September meaningful for them.

“It should be a good atmosphere, it should be a good game and hopefully we can send the Tartan Army home happy.”

Ireland need a win to kick-start their Nations League bid after back-to-back Group B1 losses to Armenia and Ukraine.

The Scots will be looking to maintain their positive start after shaking off their World Cup qualification disappointment with a comfortable midweek win over Armenia in Glasgow.

Kick-off in Dublin is 5pm.