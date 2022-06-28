Heathrow says price cap may hit investment

Daily Business Live

8am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 opened higher, trading at 7,327.30, up almost 70 points.

7am: Heathrow criticises CAA price cap

Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye has criticised a new passenger price cap announced by the Civil Aviation Authority, saying it underestimates the cost of delivering a good passenger service. It also warned that it would hit investment in the airport.

Using Office for Budget Responsibility inflation forecasts, the average maximum price per passenger that airlines will pay Heathrow will fall from £30.19 today to £26.31 in 2026. When the effects of inflation are removed, this is equivalent to nearly a six per cent reduction every year from today’s level up to 2026.

This pricing profile reflects expected increases in passenger numbers as the recovery from the pandemic continues and the higher level of the price cap in 2022, which was put in place in 2021 to reflect the challenges from the pandemic at the time.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “The CAA’s proposal will only result in passengers getting a worse experience at Heathrow as investment in service dries up.

“Economic regulation should drive affordable private investment in Britain’s infrastructure to the benefit of users, not hamper it. The CAA’s proposal will undermine the delivery of key improvements for passengers, while also raising serious questions about Britain’s attractiveness to private investors.

“We will take time to assess the CAA’s proposal in more detail and will provide a further evidence-based response to this latest consultation. There is still time for the CAA to get this right with a plan that puts passengers first and encourages everyone in the industry to work together to better serve the travelling public.”

Richard Moriarty, chief executive at the CAA, said: “Today’s announcement is about doing the right thing for consumers. We have listened very carefully to both Heathrow Airport and the airlines who have differing views to each other about the future level of charges.

“Our independent and impartial analysis balances affordable charges for consumers, while allowing Heathrow to make the investment needed for the future.”

7am: Newton revenue rises

Property factoring specialist Newton Property Management recorded a 9% increase in revenue in 2021, and is set to grow headcount and strengthen its leadership team in 2022.

Posting revenue of £3.78 million [2020: £3.45m], the firm founded in 2001 by chairman Stephen O’Neill now manages 28,000 properties across Scotland, with offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Inverness.

Global markets

London’s oil majors will be boosted by crude prices which were the big mover overnight, with a barrel of Brent up 1.2% to $116.5, from $110 at the end of last week.

Wall Street’s main indices finished in the red, led by a 0.7% fall for the Nasdaq, 0.3% decline for the S&P 500 and 0.2% drop for the Dow Jones.

Asia’s markets were mixed early today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4% and in China the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.7%.