Government scraps HS2 link to west coast line

Scottish concern

By a Daily Business reporter |

A link benefiting Scotland has been axed

UK ministers have axed plans for a £3 billion link between HS2 and the West Coast Main Line that would have allowed Scotland to be connected to the high speed service.

HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson made a brief statement on the decision to axe the 13-mile Golborne link near Manchester just before the result of Boris Johnson’s confidence vote was declared on Monday night.

It had been intended that the link would improve journey times and increase train frequency between London and Glasgow.

Critics said the link is needed to allow adequate capacity on the national rail network to fulfil its function of handling the nation’s longer distance movements of both passengers and freight. Removing it undermines the line’s value, said an industry group.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

But a report from Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy found that the Golborne Link would fail to resolve “all the rail capacity constraints on the WCML between Crewe and Preston”.

Accordingly, Mr Stephenson said the government would be removing the Golborne link from the High-Speed Rail (Crewe – Manchester) Bill after its second reading.

He insisted that “removing this link is about ensuring that we’ve left no stone unturned when it comes to working with our Scottish counterparts to find a solution that will best serve the great people of Scotland.