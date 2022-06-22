Golf rebels allowed to play at St Andrews Open

Open Championship

St Andrews will welcome LIV rebels

Players who have signed up to golf’s Saudi league will be allowed to take part in next month’s Open at St Andrews, the R&A has announced.

The PGA Tour has issued bans to all those involved in the Saudi-backed venture after playing in the inaugural event earlier this month, but organisers of last week’s US Open did not follow suit and the 150th Open Championship will also welcome the rebels.

Chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The Open is golf’s original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the championship at St Andrews.”

The PGA Tour is planning to introduce an enhanced schedule next year, including prize fund increases for eight events. The prestigious Players’ Championship will have its prize money increased to $25 million from $20 million.