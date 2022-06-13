Global dinner ‘to showcase Scotland’ cancelled

Exclusive

Glasgow Science Centre was booked for the event

A showcase event for 500 business leaders and politicians to celebrate Scotland’s contribution to the world has been cancelled.

The Global Business Dinner, organised by Scottish Chambers of Commerce, was due to take place at the Glasgow Science Centre next week “to recognise the best of Scottish business and entrepreneurship.”

Scottish Nobel Prize winning chemist Professor David MacMillan and Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney were invited to deliver keynote speeches.

It was marketed as the “landmark business event of the summer”, providing a “unique opportunity to connect with some of Scotland’s most influential business leaders, media personalities and politicians”.

BBC presenter Kaye Adams was booked to host the event, with Chambers CEO Liz Cameron and president Stephen Leckie also expected to address guests.

John Erskine, the Chambers’ policy and communications manager who was handling media interest in the event, has left.

Dr Cameron gave no explanation as to why the event had been called off but said she hoped a new date could be arranged.

“The Global Business Dinner has regrettably been postponed and we are now working with partners in order to secure a new date, where we will look forward to hosting Professor David MacMillan,” she said.