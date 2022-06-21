Gilmartin takes reins at Wood as Watson bows out

Energy services

Keith Gilmartin: industry experience

John Wood Group has appointed Ken Gilmartin as chief executive from 1 July to replace Robin Watson who is retiring from the Aberdeen-based company.

Following 15 years with Jacobs, Mr Gilmartin joined Wood as chief operating officer in August last year. In his time at Jacobs, he held a variety of executive, operational and project leadership roles.

Roy Franklin, chairman, said: “Ken has brought a wealth of industry experience and excellent strategic and leadership skills to Wood, and I am delighted that he will be our new Chief Executive Officer.

“He has impressed the board with the impact he has made over the last nine months, where he has brought clarity, structure and focus, and a strong client-centric mindset to the role, and by his drive to lead the development of Wood’s future strategy. The Board believes he is a great fit for Wood, with the combination of skills and experience to lead the business through its next strategic phase.

“On behalf of the board, I thank Robin for his many years of service to the company and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Mr Gilmartin said: “I joined Wood because I could see the great potential in the company, knowing the value of the skills and expertise required to deliver complex and critical projects, operations, and consultancy solutions.

“In my short time with the business, I have been impressed by the quality of our people, and the strength of our culture and our client relationships, which provide strong foundations on which to build in the years ahead. I believe we have an exciting future in front of us as we capture growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability and deliver value for our shareholders over the medium term.

“I will work with Robin on a seamless transition and thank him for the guidance he has given me over the last nine months”.

Mr Watson said: “After ten years on the board of Wood and having reached an agreement for the sale of our Built Environment business, I am pleased that Ken will now lead the company into its next phase. I wish Ken and everyone at Wood all the best and a very bright future”.