FSB Scotland hires Dingwall as head of policy

Business services

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland has appointed a new lead for its public policy work in Scotland.

Stacey Dingwall has joined the business membership group from the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) where she was senior policy manager.

As head of policy for Scotland, Ms Dingwall will be a part of FSB’s management team in Scotland. She will ensure that Scottish small business interests are understood by key decision-makers in government and elsewhere.

Ms Dingwall is joined in the Scotland management team by David Groundwater, FSB’s recently promoted regional development manager for Scotland, who will drive the organisation’s local advocacy, member support and campaigns activity. Mr Groundwater was formerly FSB’s development manager for North East Scotland.

Colin Borland, FSB’s director of devolved nations, continues to lead FSB’s staff teams in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.