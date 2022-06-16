Fringe unveils TikTok as first ‘Virtual stage’

Festival partner

By our Arts Correspondent |

Shonaig Macpherson: perfect partner

TikTok and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society have announced an exclusive partnership that will see the entertainment platform become the first ‘Official Virtual Stage’ to the arts event.

It will be live streaming performances from across the festival’s venues to a worldwide audience.

TikTok has already partnered with the Cannes Film Festival, Eurovision and the Hay Book Festival. It has curated musicals, which have generated over 890 million views in an app, and comedy, with over 1.6 billion views of the #Comedy hashtag. It is credited with supercharging the careers of comedians like Munya Chawawa, Abi Clarke and SugarCoatedSisters.

Alongside the virtual stage, two digital screens on the Royal Mile will showcase TikTok content. These screens will offer a platform for emerging comedy, music and theatre talent on TikTok, while also helping festival goers discover new artists and spotlight the must-see shows from the Fringe.

TikTok will also co-host the Official Taster Stage with the Fringe, with an installation on the Mound Precinct for festival goers, performers and the Edinburgh community.

Its creators will be invited to the festival, performing live on stage and bringing the Fringe experience to life. In addition, it will be working directly with Fringe artists and performers, offering a programme of bespoke workshops and performer education, so artists can continue to use the platform to reach larger audiences and test new material.

Shona McCarthy, CEO at the Edinburgh Fringe Society said: “TikTok’s expertise in the creative spaces make it the perfect partner for our Official Virtual Stage.

“We look forward to joining artists together with TikTok’s unique virtual creativity, bringing the Fringe to a new global audience. For the Fringe it’s about offering anyone a stage and everyone a seat, and this partnership will allow us to offer this to audiences wherever they are in the world”

James Stafford, head of partnerships & community at TikTok, said: “Our partnership places TikTok’s global community at the heart of the iconic festival, and celebrates our joint belief that creativity is for everyone.”