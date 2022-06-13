Former IT offices to make way for student homes

Redevelopment

Former Cirrus Logic building will be demolished

Developers are seeking to demolish a former microprocessor company head office and build student homes on the site.

jmarchitects has lodged plans on behalf of Host Student Housing Management and McKay Ltd to demolish the former Cirrus Logic offices in Westfield Road, Edinburgh and build nearly 300 apartments.

The building, closed to Murrayfield Stadium, had been the head office of stock market listed Wolfson Microelectronics until being acquired in 2014 by the US firm.

A mix of accommodation types are proposed on the site including studios and cluster apartments in five, six and eight-bedrooms formats.

Proposed apartments

The apartments will also have communal amenity such as study space, a residents lounge, a concierge and reception.

The applicant says: “Host offers hassle-free, all-inclusive student accommodation and provide students with a welcoming, reassuring and stress-free experience at university or college.”

It added the developable area is constrained by the HSE consultation zones centred on the adjacent Mcfarlan Smith site.

Another block of student apartments is under construction in the same road.