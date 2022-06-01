Food and drink trade tops pre-pandemic levels

New markets

Food and drink is enjoying growth in new markets

Exports and imports of food and drink with non-EU countries have soared above pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to research by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF).

The FDF’s Trade Snapshot examines the latest developments in the UK’s exports and imports of food and drink in the first quarter of 2022.

Food and drink imports are more than 13% higher than in 2019, while exports to major markets including the Australia, Canada, Japan, the UAE and US exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Canada is a key source of ingredients used by UK manufacturers and imports rose 5% while exports to the country saw particularly strong growth, up 26% on pre-pandemic levels.

Exports to India are up more than 25% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and remain a large import partner – particularly for agricultural goods – accounting for £172.5m.

“With the UK-Japan trade agreement coming into force in 2021, and others on the horizon including Australia and New Zealand, we expect even further growth in food and drink export,” said the FDF.