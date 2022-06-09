FirstGroup investors ‘unhappy’ with offer structure

Approach rejected

FirstGroup, which operates franchises such as TransPennine Express, has rejected the offer

Shareholders are believed to be unimpressed with the structure of a proposed £1.2 billion offer for Aberdeen-based transport company FirstGroup.

Shares in the company slid 7.7p to 129p in early trade but recovered to be virtually unchanged after the board rejected the approach from US private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors.

The board said the cash component of 118p per share “significantly undervalues” FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects, while the additional 45.6p per share “does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty”.

Russ Mould of AJ Bell said the split offer is “not attractive to shareholders as there is uncertainty over how much they would get, given one component is dependent on the outcome of various factors.

“Furthermore, FirstGroup doesn’t think the main cash component is generous enough.