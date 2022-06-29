Firms chosen to boost health and social care

Innovation Challenge

By a Daily Business reporter |

Arjun Panesar, DDM Health, John Griffiths, Safehouse Technology, Lara Moloney, Scotland 5G Centre, Ross Toomer, Care Reality

Three companies have secured places on an accelerator programme after winning a competition to improve digital health and social care.

The Innovation Challenge was organised by Scotland 5G Centre and the winners will gain access to a private 5G network to test and prepare their business ideas to be market ready.

Care Reality provides essential clinical skills training using a new end-user virtual reality platform. DDM Health and Safehouse Technology both use digital technology applications to support early intervention and diagnosis. DDM Health offers home monitoring and precision chronic disease management and Safehouse allows people to receive quality care in their homes.

Lara Moloney, head of S5G Connect said: “Our first Innovation Challenge is realising our ambition to bring businesses into our hub and helping them to use 5G technology to create new, innovative solutions.”

The winners will take part in a 15-week development programme; with access to the 5G testbed in Dumfries and one-to-one technical expertise to support technical development.

In addition, companies will receive business and investment advice and introduction to potential customers and ongoing access to S5GConnect business and technical support until March 2023.