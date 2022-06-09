Exports chief becomes CEO at British Business Bank

Banking

Louis Taylor, head of UK Export Finance, has been appointed chief executive of the British Business Bank, and will take up the role from 1 October.

Mr Taylor, pictured, joined UK Export Finance, the UK government credit agency, in 2015, enjoying a career which saw the department provide its highest level of support for UK exporters in 30 years and end its financial support for overseas fossil fuel projects with no net cost to the taxpayer.

He was previously with Standard Chartered Bank where as chief operating officer for group treasury and also as CEO, Vietnam, Laos & Cambodia.

His early career included eight years in investment banking for JP Morgan and seven years running strategy and acquisitions for Cookson Group and Invensys.

In September 2020, Catherine Lewis La Torre was appointed Interim CEO of the British Business Bank to allow government to map out the next phase of its development. She will continue in post as Interim CEO through to Autumn to ensure an orderly transition.

Welcoming Mr Taylor’s appointment, Lord Smith of Kelvin, chair of British Business Bank said: “Louis is a highly respected, strategic leader, with more than 30 years’ banking and corporate finance experience and a strong track record of success.

“He has successfully led UK Export Finance for more than six years and has made a considerable contribution to the agency since he joined in 2015.

“I am delighted that he has agreed to take on the role of CEO and look forward to working with him as we support the UK’s economic recovery through the Bank’s debt and equity programmes, launch the Next Generation of Regional Funds, and also continue to address fraud and financial crime in relation to the Covid-19 loan schemes.”