Elixir Distillers acquires Tormore from Pernod Ricard

Whisky deal

New owner: Tormore

Independent whisky specialist, Elixir Distillers, is acquiring the Tormore distillery and brand from Pernod Ricard.

The acquisition is the latest move from co-founders and owners Rajbir and Sukhinder Singh to develop Elixir Distillers into a global brand owner, distiller and independent bottler.

Sukhinder Singh explained: “Tormore is one of the most visually stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits in perfectly with the Elixir Distillers flavour-first philosophy to bottle only the very highest quality whiskies.

“We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is. We are humbled to be the new custodians of Tormore; we couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan.”

Tormore distillery was built in 1960, designed by renowned architect and President of the Royal Academy, Sir Albert Richardson, whose style combined neoclassicism with modernism.

Historically known as ‘the pearl of Speyside’, the beauty and uniqueness of its architectural design were recognised in 1986 when the distillery was granted listed building status. It is located close to Cragganmore, Ballindalloch and Glenfarclas distilleries.

Tormore distillery has been owned by Pernod Ricard since 2005. It is among one of the larger distilleries in Scotland with a capacity of just under 5 million litres of alcohol per year, providing the potential for long term growth. The deal with Elixir Distillers includes inventory of aged stock.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, stated: “Active portfolio management is an integral part of our long-term strategy. The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.

“We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”

Elixir Distillers is a creator, blender and bottler of fine spirits, whose expertise is Scotch whisky and rum but also works with Japanese whisky, tequila and other spirits. Core brands include Port Askaig, Elements of Islay, Single Malts of Scotland and Black Tot which are exported to more than 30 international markets around the world. The company is building a distillery on Islay, Portintruan, which is due to open in 2024.