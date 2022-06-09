Eden Scott gains from ongoing labour demand

Recruitment

Michelle Lownie: reslience

Recruitment agency Eden Scott is on course to post a rise in profit and a return to pre-pandemic staffing levels as it benefits from the ongoing shortage of workers.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm said it will post a surge in profits for the year to 31 March as well as an increase in turnover, driven by demand in the technology and renewables sectors.

Pre-tax profits in the latest financial year are expected to come in at £900,000, from £394,000 previously, on revenue of £10.3 million against £9m the year before.

Eden Scott made its first-ever loss of £345,000 during the year to March 2020 after taking an expected one-off hit on an office move from St Andrew Square to Princes Street.

Chief executive Michelle Lownie said will expand headcount by 25% in the coming year, taking it back to levels prior to the pandemic.

“These results are testament to the resilience, adaptability and agility required to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side,” she said.