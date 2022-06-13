Eden Mill serves first sports deal outside Scotland

Tennis tie-up

Phil Miller: new audiences

Eden Mill St Andrews, the gin and Scotch whisky producer, has agreed a tie-up with tennis that represents a first move into sports sponsorship outside Scotland.

The Fife distiller has entered a four-year partnership arrangement with the Lawn Tennis Association, the sports governing body, that sees it become the official spirit of British tennis.

It has a presence at the Queen’s Club Championships in west London which begins today, as well as “activation and pouring rights” at the LTA’s four major international grass court events in the UK leading up to Wimbledon – Queen’s, Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

Paul Miller, CEO at Eden Mill said: “This represents our first sports sponsorship arrangement outside Scotland, and we believe it will take us to new audiences.”

Eden Mill was acquired by Edinburgh-based brand investor Inverleith at the beginning of the year. Since then it has hired a number of industry heavyweights and received the go-ahead for its new distillery in St Andrews as part of a collaboration with the university.