Update:

Alcohol alert

Drinks firms raise advertising spend amid call for ban

| June 28, 2022
Innis lager ad landscape

Drinks companies are increasing their advertising spend

A campaign group is calling for restrictions on alcohol advertising at a time when the industry is returning to pre-pandemic levels of spending on marketing.

Alcohol Focus Scotland and a group of international experts said the public were “constantly bombarded with positive messages” about drinking which are potentially harmful.

More than a quarter of Scots continue to consume alcohol at levels that raise risk to their health, the charity said.

It has recommended advertising restrictions for outdoor and public spaces, merchandise branding, print publications and sponsorships in sports and events.

Recent Posts

Income tax own pic

‘Unfit’ tax system needs reform says think tank

Scotland’s tax system needs to be redesigned to make it fit for the future, accordingRead More

Richard Lochhead

Businesses urged to follow ‘purpose-led’ agenda

Increasing numbers of businesses are making a shift from being driven solely by profit toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.