Drinks firms raise advertising spend amid call for ban

Alcohol alert

Drinks companies are increasing their advertising spend

A campaign group is calling for restrictions on alcohol advertising at a time when the industry is returning to pre-pandemic levels of spending on marketing.

Alcohol Focus Scotland and a group of international experts said the public were “constantly bombarded with positive messages” about drinking which are potentially harmful.

More than a quarter of Scots continue to consume alcohol at levels that raise risk to their health, the charity said.

It has recommended advertising restrictions for outdoor and public spaces, merchandise branding, print publications and sponsorships in sports and events.