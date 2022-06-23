Dodson signs contract extension with Scottish Rugby

New deal to 2025

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson has signed a contract extension which will see him remain in the role until the summer of 2025.

Dodson’s current agreement was due to end in December 2023.

Scottish Rugby board chairman John Jeffrey said: “Mark’s track record leading Scottish Rugby speaks for itself and as we enter what is likely to be a period of significant change and some uncertainty the board unanimously agreed to ask him to continue for an additional 18 months.

“Through our governance review we are proposing changing how Scottish Rugby is structured and this is likely to take some time to establish. The executive team, led by Mark, will be vital in helping this happen and it is important we can have continuity and experience around the table as that work progresses.

“The global picture in rugby invariably shapes what we can do locally in Scotland so, again, we felt it was right to have Mark in post, with his international experience at this point in the world game too.”

Dodson said: “I am delighted to continue leading Scottish Rugby until 2025. To know there was unanimous support on the board to extend my role for a further 18 months was a key factor in the decision to accept their offer to continue in post.

“I know how hard all our people work to deliver rugby across Scotland and on the international stage and I remain fully committed to leading them through what is likely to be a challenging and unpredictable period.

“The new governance structure will offer a fresh start for the way rugby is managed in Scotland.”