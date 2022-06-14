Davidson takes Calnex chair as Elliott retires

Telecoms board

Stephen Davidson succeeds George Elliott

Calnex Solutions, the Linlithgow-based telecoms testing company, said George Elliott will retire as chairman at the AGM on 17 August after nine years in the post.

Non-executive director, Stephen Davidson, has been appointed as chair designate and will succeed Mr Elliott at the conclusion of the AGM.

Mr Davidson joined the board of the AIM-traded company in January and has more than 20 years’ PLC-board experience. He has previously acted as chair at other AIM companies Actual Experience, RBG Holdings and Jaywing and at JSE-listed Datatec.

Tommy Cook, CEO of Calnex, commented: “George has been a huge support to me over the past nine years and I and the whole company thank him for his service and wish him all the very best.

“Our new Directors, Stephen and Margaret Rice-Jones who joined us in January, have quickly become valued colleagues and we have benefited from their extensive experience and knowledge. I look forward to continuing to work with them both and the wider board to drive Calnex forward.”

Mr Elliott commented, “When I joined Tommy and the team in 2013 it was evident to me that the future for Calnex was an exciting one.

“It has been an honour to help guide the business through its subsequent growth and journey onto the public markets.

“I am confident there is a strong board and management team in place and with its outstanding customer base, the ongoing transition of the telecoms industry to 5G and the growth in cloud computing, the future for Calnex is brighter than ever.”