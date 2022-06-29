Cruden wins first phase of £1.3bn Granton plan

Housing deal

New community: Granton Waterfront

Cruden Group has been named preferred bidder for the first phase of a £1.3 billion new coastal town at Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh. It is the largest regeneration project of its kind in Scotland.

Following a competitive procurement process, the city council and Cruden expect to sign the contract in the coming weeks.

In the next couple of years, the council will work in partnership with Cruden to take forward pre-development works including detailed designs for around 750 homes for sale and rent, commercial space, new transport infrastructure and public realm which will connect the surrounding neighbourhoods with the Waterfront.

The first phase of the project will also include a school and medical centre.

The Cruden Group will appoint architects Smith Scott Mullen and Scandinavian architects C F Moller.

Progress is already being made with over 500 affordable homes under construction at Western Villages off Marine Drive and a further 75 being built behind the former Granton Station building.

There are also three commercial units fronting onto Waterfront Avenue under construction as well. These projects will all bring new and enhanced active travel routes as well as new quality public space.

A further 142 additional homes planned for Silverlea are to be considered by planning.

There has also been positive progress in growing a cultural and arts cluster in Granton Waterfront. Last year the council announced the start of works to refurbish the former Granton Station building into a creative work space with a lease being given to leading Scottish arts Charity Wasps, and arts charity Edinburgh Palette has been granted a lease in the vacant industrial unit on West Shore Road.

The Granton Gasholder is illuminated every night for the remainder of this year, a beacon of light for the project following a joint initiative with Edinburgh College. It is currently lit up to show solidarity with Ukraine in the colours of the country’s flag.

Refurbishment of the gas holder and creation of public amenity space, part-funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding, is due to start on site at the end of this year to be completed mid-2024. This project will bring space for learning, events and play, bringing this structure back to life.