Crieff Hydro adds Highland Safaris to portfolio

Tourism deal

Stephen Leckie, Julie and Donald Riddell and Richard Leckie

Perthshire visitor attraction Highland Safaris has been acquired by Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.

Highland Safaris, located in Aberfeldy, will continue to operate as a standalone business within the Crieff Hydro portfolio, owned by the Leckie family.

Opened in 1992 by husband and wife Donald and Julie Riddell, Highland Safaris has grown to become one of the biggest attractions in the area, attracting more than 50,000 guests each year.

Julie Riddell, director of Highland Safaris, said: “Donald and I started the business the same year we got married, with one Land Rover, and we have put 30 years of hard work into the business to grow it to what it is today.”

Donald Riddell added: “The time is right for us to take a step back and create the opportunity for the business to continue to thrive with the investment and energy Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels will bring.

“There is so much synergy between Highland Safaris and the Leckie family’s business, including a shared love of the local area and its wonderful wildlife. We are delighted to see Highland Safaris become part of their family.”

Stephen Leckie, chairman and CEO of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for us and a great example of positive investment in Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“Welcoming Highland Safaris to our family will help us to achieve our growth strategy and expand our offering to guests, particularly for visitors at our hotels in Crieff.