Concern grows as economy shrinks | James Fisher CEO exits

9.30am: Market falls on recession fears

The FTSE 100 was dragged sharply lower by worse than expected GDP figures and growing recessionary fears, down 106.32 points (1.45%) at 7,211.20.

“Once again in 2022 the FTSE 100 is doing a smidge better than other global markets but, before UK investors get too excited, a big slide in sterling is a significant contributing factor to the outperformance,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“The mood out there is pretty grim, with the relief rally seen in late May starting to feel like a distant memory.”

7am: Economy shrinks

The UK economy shrank in April, for the second month in a row, as the CBI warns that the country is flirting with recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.3%, following a 0.1% drop in March, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Services were down by 0.3% while production fell by 0.6% as businesses have struggled with increasing supply and labour costs.

It was the first time that all main sectors had contributed negatively to a monthly GDP estimate since January 2021.

Over the three months to April, GDP was up by 0.2%, slowing sharply from growth of 0.8% in the three months to March.

A Reuters poll had pointed to 0.4% growth in the February-April period.

Sterling has already fallen around 8% against the dollar this year, even though markets are pricing in a fifth consecutive interest rate rise from the Bank of England to tackle the surge in inflation.

7am: James Fisher CEO stepping down

Marine services company James Fisher and Sons said Eoghan O’Lionaird intends to step down as chief executive once a successor for his position has been appointed. A search for his replacement is in progress.

Angus Cockburn, chair, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Eoghan for his service and considerable contribution to James Fisher.

“The group has an experienced management team which is tackling the challenges faced by the business and the board believes that a solid business will emerge to build on the opportunities offered by the energy transition.

“The board remains committed to its strategy of driving recovery in revenue and profitability, exiting non-core businesses and reducing debt during 2022.”

Global markets

Asian markets and US stock futures were lower after Friday’s sharp fall on Wall Street on the of a higher than expected inflation report.

The Nasdaq dropped about 3%, the S&P 200 shed 2.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.5% lower.

Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.9%, as the Japanese yen weakened to the lowest level in more than 20 years. The Japanese currency has declined sharply in recent months.

There were hints of intervention after the country’s central bank and government warned in a rare joint statement on Friday that they are concerned about the sharp falls.