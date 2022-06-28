Chemicals firm Aubin acquired by Italmatch

Exit for BGF

Aubin has found a new home

Aubin Group, the Aberdeenshire-based chemical solutions business, has been sold to Italmatch Chemicals.

Aubin is a key strategic developer and supplier to the oil and gas industry and the renewable energy sector with facilities across the UK and the Middle East.

Italmatch Chemicals is a global group focused on the production and marketing of performance additives for the processing and treatment of water, oil & gas, industrial lubricants and plastics.

The acquisition of Ellon-headquartered Aubin further strengthens Italmatch Chemicals’ position in key strategic markets such as the Middle East, the USA, and the North Sea.

The deal represents an exit for investor BGF after nine years of collaboration.

Paddy Collins, founder and CTO at Aubin, said: “I am delighted that Italmatch recognise the value in Aubin’s technology and expertise, and are committed to further investment in R&D.

“All our discussions with Italmatch demonstrate their commitment both to excellence and also to growing their sustainable solutions, and I am confident that it will be a good home for the business.”