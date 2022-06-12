CBI chief calls for Cobra approach to economy

Recession warning

Tony Danker: we need an utter focus on the economy

One of Britain’s business leaders has warned that Britain will slide into full-blown recession if the UK government does not get a grip on the economy and the cost of living crisis.

CBI boss Tony Danker wants Downing Street to call “weekly Cobra-style meetings” to address inflation and weakening business confidence.

The director general of the business group said ministers need to stop spending time on less important matters such as bringing back imperial weights and measures and devote their attention to key issues.

He said bosses were “in despair” over the lack of focus on growth and inflation amid wrangling over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s political future. He warned that if ministers did not develop a coherent economic rescue plan Britain could slip into a “full-blown recessionary crisis”.

In an interview he said: “The political class is in danger of detaching itself from the economic realities.