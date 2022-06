Cassels joins banking partners at Burness Paull

Law

Law firm Burness Paull has appointed Alan Cassels as a partner in its banking & finance team.

The firm stressed the significant pivot in market conditions from an emphasis on covid influenced funding to one dominated more by inflationary and pricing pressures, as a major factor in client demand for highly experienced banking advisory capacity.

Mr Cassels (pictured) joins from Pinsent Masons, having developed experience in corporate, leveraged and real estate finance.

He joins Jonathan Heaney, John Kennedy and Dawn Reoch as specialist banking partners.