CarMoney expands with Dundee sales office

CarMoney, the motor finance business, is extending its operations to Dundee where it will open its first regional sales and administration office.

The Motherwell-headquartered company, which partners with some of the largest brands in the automotive sector including eBay Motors Group, Exchange and Mart, will be based at the Peter Vardy Group’s Carz site on the Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Up to 20 jobs will be created, with further roles likely to emerge as the business develops. The company has seen headcount in Motherwell rise from 71 to 128 people over the last 12 months.

Managing director, Alastair Grier, said: “We are steadily carving out a bigger and bigger share of a strong marketplace throughout the UK and have added our presence to sites such as CompareTheMarket and GoCompare during this period.

“Most recently, we have been pushing hard to help customers to finance electric cars and have partnered with ZoomEV, the electric vehicle sharing platform which brings together electric vehicles and sharing economies to combat climate change.

“As to changing customer behaviours, we have noticed more and more customers applying for finance before looking specifically at cars in their quest to clarify the monthly payments and how much they can afford to borrow. This may be an early manifestation of a developing cost of living awareness but it is still early days.”

The company, which added 300 dealers to its network in 2021, oversaw the sale of 3,949 vehicles in the quarter to 31 March, compared to 2,461 in the same period last year.