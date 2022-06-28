Businesses urged to follow ‘purpose-led’ agenda

Changing priorities

Speaker: Richard Lochhead (pic: Terry Murden)

Increasing numbers of businesses are making a shift from being driven solely by profit to pursuing a ‘purpose-led’ agenda that makes a positive contribution to society, according to new research.

Instead of prioritising shareholder value above all other outcomes, they are focusing on benefits for employees, the wider community and the environment.

However, many businesses are uncertain how to become more purposeful, and some commentators have questioned if it is a priority at this difficult time for businesses.

The Business Purpose Commission for Scotland, a group of leaders from businesses, social enterprises the voluntary sector, trades unions and academia, will report its findings and announce recommend practical actions at a presentation in Edinburgh today. It is believed to be a global first – a business-led, government-commissioned action plan.

The commission will share new evidence, set out why becoming purpose-led can help Scottish businesses to be resilient through economic difficulties, and hear from businesses why they are supporting this initiative.

Businesses represented on the Commission include SMEs as well as bigger corporates such as abrdn, John Lewis Partnership, Wood, Edrington and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)..

Speakers at the launch will include Amanda Young, Chief Sustainability Officer, abrdn; Colin Mayer, Emeritus Professor of Management Studies, Blavatnik School of Government; and Richard Lochhead, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, Scottish Government

A full report on the launch will appear here later