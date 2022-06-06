Brewster Bros raises funds to support expansion

22 new jobs

Expanding: Scott and Alex Brewster

Brewster Brothers, the family-run waste management company, has secured more than £450,000 in grant support from Scottish Enterprise as it expands its operations across the country.

The expansion will see the creation of 22 jobs ranging from operations managers to entry level roles for HGV drivers and apprenticeships for mechanics.

The recruitment programme has already seen several roles filled and more vacancies will be advertised later in the year, with on and off-site training provided for the starter positions.

The Livingston-based company, which recycles 99% of all construction, demolition and excavation (CDE) waste it processes for reuse, currently serves around 19% of the construction market.

Under plans to expand, its services could be available to nearly half of all construction projects in Scotland, significantly aiding both the industry’s move towards sustainable practices and the country towards net zero.

Over the past four years, Brewster Brothers has diverted 810,000 tonnes of CDE waste from landfill and created 660,000 tonnes of recycled aggregates with a carbon saving of 17,000 tonnes.

Scott Brewster, managing director, set up the resource management business in 2017 with recycling and reuse of aggregates its sole purpose. He said: “We are ready to invest £7m in the expansion of our business over the next year.”