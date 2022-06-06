Bold St Media doubles team on back of new clients

Public relations

Pauline Smith, Louise Garden, Mark McCluskie, Eilidh McCluskie, Natisha Burnett, Georgina Hay

PR and marketing agency, Bold St Media, has doubled the size of its team with three hires.

The firm, based in Oldmeldrum in north east Scotland, has appointed Mark McCluskie as its first technical director. Georgina Hay and Louise Garden have joined as PR account managers.

Mr McCluskie, husband of founder Eilidh McCluskie, has a background in broadcasting and engineering R&D. He is spearheading a new videography service offering.

In the past six months the agency has attracted new clients in sports and healthcare, the third sector, professional services (HR), and a national B2C wellness brand.

Mrs McCluskie, managing director, said: “I launched the business six years ago this summer, with the intention of applying my PR experience in a way that would be true to my core values.”