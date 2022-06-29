Benefits in kind drive electric car demand

Employee choice

Tesla Model 3 is among the cars in demand

Attractive benefits in kind rates for electric cars and increasing concerns over climate change is driving soaring employee demand for company supplied electric cars, according to Azets, the UK’s largest regional adviser to SMEs.

The annual income tax and NIC costs for a £15,356 petrol Corsa SE for a 20% taxpayer are £968 and £7,757 for 40% taxpayer acquiring a £48,000 diesel BMW.

The equivalent costs for a £34,400 Nissan Leaf for a 20% taxpayer are just £189 and £534 for a 40% taxpayer and a £48,500 Tesla.

In order to help SME’s equip employees with E cars as part of their benefit packages, Azets has partnered with Total Motion, a major UK fleet management and leasing business that specialises in providing salary sacrifice car schemes through Pink Salary Exchange, a separate trading company.

Azets will focus on providing advice to businesses on tax planning whilst Total Motion will match customer demand with the most appropriate marques.

Commenting on the dramatic growth in BIK demand for company E cars, Mark Pryce, tax partner with Azets in Scotland said: “Around 90% of our advisory work on company cars used to involve internal combustion engines (ICE), with the remaining 10% covering electric – now the market has reversed.

“The demand is also being fuelled by businesses that are adopting ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) frameworks and want to switch from fossil fuels.

“Companies are also looking to pre-empt any bans on diesel and petrol vehicles arising from inner city controls and government plans that more than 50% of all new cars sold should be fully electric by 2028.”