Bank of England raises interest rate to 1.25%

Borrowing costs up

Bank of England is fighting inflation (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England raised the cost of borrowing from 1% to 1.25% as it tries to control rampant inflation currently at 9% – the highest rate since the 1980s.

This latest hike – a fifth consecutive monthly rise – takes the base rate above 1% for the first time since 2009. It still leaves it at a historically low level, but will add to business and household costs at a time when prices of energy and other bills are going up.

The uplift will add £18 per month to the cost of a £150,000 variable rate mortgage, though most home buyers took out fixed rate deals while money was cheap. The big shock may come if rates remain at this level when those deals end.

Three members of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) wanted to raise rates 50 basis points. The other six voted for a smaller move.

Ahead of today’s decision the FTSE 100 took a sharp turn downwards, trading 165 points lower at 7,108.78. Housebuilders and consumer stocks were among the biggest losers.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis, AJ Bell, said: “No-one should labour under the misapprehension that interest rate rises are going to do anything about eye-watering levels of inflation in the short term.

“Our inflationary problem is being driven by a supply shock to energy markets stemming from the conflict in Ukraine, and the ensuing sanctions, and no number of interest rate rises will solve that problem.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“What the Bank is trying to do is head off second order inflationary effects becoming ingrained in the system and taking on a life of their own.”

The decision came after the US Federal Reserve last night decided to bump up rates by an aggressive 75 basis points.

It was the largest hike since 1994 and in a statement following its two-day meeting, the Fed said “overall economic activity appears to have picked up after edging down in the first quarter”.

It warned that “inflation remains elevated” and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia had created “additional upward pressure”.

The Fed’s benchmark federal-funds rate will now range between 1.5% and 1.75% and officials said they expected rates to rise to at least 3% this year.

Chair Jerome Powell, pictured, said the Fed intends to aggressively increase rates in order to bring prices back under control after some economists had predicted that inflation was peaking in the spring.

Last week the Labor Department sprung a surprise by revealing consumer prices were 8.6% higher in May than they were a year ago – a 40-year high – causing stock markets to plummet.

Wall Street moved higher, after five losing sessions, even through Mr Powell signalled that the central bank could raise rates again by the same magnitude next month.

Stocks would normally react negatively to aggressive central bank measures and the bullish response was attributed to Mr Powell’s cautious stance during the press conference.