Baird joins xDesign leadership team as CSO

Digital development

xDesign, the owner-operated digital development partner, has hired Robin Baird as chief strategy officer (CSO) as the business looks to strengthen its brand and market position.

Mr Baird (pictured), who will be based in the company’s Edinburgh headquarters, will join the executive leadership team and lead its brand and market strategy, with an initial focus on helping to strengthen and amplify xDesign’s product, design, and engineering propositions to drive opportunities.

He has more than a decade’s experience in brand, strategy and creativity, including spells co-leading Deloitte Digital Scotland and Market Gravity’s Scotland studio. His extensive expertise will directly contribute to building on xDesign’s strong heritage of software and product delivery.

Euan Andrews, CEO, said: “He brings a wealth of experience in brand and strategy, and when combined with our focus on high-quality, UK-based engineering, design and product teams, he is the perfect match. This new appointment will also help to shape our future and target growth in new markets, whilst still delivering an exceptional product and experience for our customers.”

Mr Baird said: “I believe that great things happen when creativity, culture, and technology collide – particularly when you can see first-hand how they can be fused together to create meaningful change.”

In addition, xDesign has hired Andy Shaw as communications lead. With extensive experience in the PR and comms sector, he joins the business from AND Digital where he helped to shape the company’s external profile. He will be based in xDesign’s Leeds office, which opened last summer.

Both appointments follow news that the company has formalised its partnership with FanDuel, the sports gaming platform in North America, to support new entrants into the technology industry.