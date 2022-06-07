Algie appointed director at Falkirk Council

Local government

Karen Algie has been appointed Falkirk Council’s director of transformation, communities and corporate services. She previously took on the role temporarily following previous director Stuart Ritchie’s retirement.

Having started her career as a graduate trainee in human resources at Falkirk Council in 1991, Ms Algie (pictured) took on the role of head of service just 10 years later.

Over her 31 years working for the council, the 53-year-old, from Glasgow, has continued to manage human resources while also taking on responsibility for a range of other services; most recently, the Council of the Future change programme, IT & Digital, Payroll, and CCTV.

Ms Algie said: “My focus has always been on making a difference for our employees and communities. When I joined, I could see how passionate the council was about doing the right thing for the people of Falkirk. I’ve seen many changes over the years, but that passion has not changed.

“That is what made me stay and build my career at the council. It is also the reason I applied for the director’s role, as it will allow me to continue to make a positive difference.”

Kenneth Lawrie, chief executive, Falkirk Council, said: “Karen is highly regarded within the organisation and throughout Scottish local government. She not only has the skills, knowledge and insight needed to drive forward our transformation but also a deep-seated love for the area and its people.

“That care and experience will help cement strong relationships with communities and ensure she excels in her new role.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “As a director, Karen will not only help the organisation embrace the new ideas that will emerge but also make sure the focus remains firmly on doing the right thing for communities.”