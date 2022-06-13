Advisers added to minister’s export group

Eight recruits

Gillian Docherty and Simon Forrest

A government advisory group, focused on growing Scotland’s exports, has welcomed eight new members to build on the strategy outlined in A Trading Nation, published in 2019.

Investment has been increased in businesses exporting from Scotland and expanding their international networks.

Exports have shown signs of strengthening over 2021, compared with 2019, despite the impact of Brexit., Onshore goods exports decreased by only 1%, while the UK as a whole saw an 8% decline.

Key areas for development of export growth are technology, life sciences, renewables and hydrogen, contributing to the target of exports making up 25% of GDP by 2029.

Trade minister Ivan McKee said: “I am absolutely determined that the Scottish Government in partnership with business do all we can to boost export growth and realise international market and sector opportunities.”

The new members, appointed by Trade Minister Ivan McKee, will join four continuing members – Eric Balish of ABC Bank; Russell Dalgleish of the Scottish Business Network; Paul Sheerin of Scottish Engineering; and James Withers of Scotland Food and Drink.

New members are:

David Currie, Group CEO, Proserv

Gillian Docherty, Chief Commercial Officer at University of Strathclyde

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation

Richard Knox, Managing director of Verlume

Dr Sarah Lynagh, Commercial Director of Fios Genomic

Gary White, Senior Director, Strategic Site Solutions

Marcus Pickering, Co-founder and Director Pickerings Gin

James Varga, CEO DirectID