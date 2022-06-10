Law
Aberdein Considine promotes legal specialists
Aberdein Considine has announced 11 senior promotions within its expanding legal teams.
Nine lawyers, covering a range of legal disciplines including Family Law, Corporate and Commercial Law, Dispute Resolution, Banking Litigation and Residential Property and Conveyancing have been promoted to the position of associate, with a further promotion to senior associate and one to senior solicitor.
Elaine Elder (Dispute Resolution), based at the firm’s legal office in Aberdeen, has been made senior associate, with Tom Main (Family Law), Danny Anderson (Corporate and Commercial), Shaju Noor (Banking Litigation) and Katie Hutchinson (Residential Property and Conveyancing), all of whom are also based in Aberdeen, being promoted to associate.
Stevie Kelman (Residential Property and Conveyancing) who is based out of the Banchory and Stonehaven offices, Mairi Innes (Residential Property and Conveyancing) in Perth, Jordan Watt (Residential Property and Conveyancing) in Peterhead and Ellon, Kerry Temple (Residential Property and Conveyancing) in Edinburgh and Megan Hannah (Family Law) in Glasgow have also all been made associates.
Ellen Masters (Banking Litigation) who is based in Glasgow has been promoted to senior solicitor.
The last few years have seen Aberdein Considine experience considerable growth, and the promotions build on the investment which has taken place to help further grow the depth and expertise of its legal teams.
Commenting on the promotions, Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “I am delighted that as a firm we are able to reward outstanding performance, dedication and personal growth with these deserved promotions.
“We pride ourselves in identifying, training and developing hardworking and gifted individuals with a client focused mind set.
“All eleven lawyers trained with Aberdein Considine and are testament to the opportunities we provide for career progression.
“The firm strategy has been one of developing talent internally and blending that with legal sector experience gained outside the firm.
“We continue to invest in our biggest asset, our people, and it is exceptionally pleasing that these talented individuals are on board for the long term to allow us to continue to grow our specialist legal services across the UK.”
Aberdein Considine has been ranked across nine areas in the 2022 edition of The Legal 500 and for the seventh year in a row has been awarded “Top Tier” status.
The accolade is in the field of Debt Recovery and the firm has also been recognised for its Corporate and Commercial, Commercial Real Estate (two rankings), Commercial Litigation, Dispute Resolution, Insolvency, Private Client and Family Law work.
Photo shows (left to right): Shaju Noor, Elaine Elder, Jordan Watt, Stevie Kelman, Danny Anderson, Mike Sinclair (Senior Property Partner), Jacqueline Law (Managing Partner), Ritchie Whyte (Partner, Corporate and Commercial), Ellen Masters, Tom Main, Megan Hannah, Katie Hutchinson