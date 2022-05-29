Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards open for entries

Female achievement

By a Daily Business reporter |

WEW celebrating success

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards are returning for 2022, providing a platform for showcasing the achievements of the Scotland’s women-led businesses.

The return of the Awards also marks the 10th anniversary of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, the community interest company which works to close the gender gap in enterprise by campaigning for gender specific support across the enterprise ecosystem.

The event comes at a time when the economy is rebuilding itself after the COVID-19 pandemic and organisers are keen to recognise the innovative and resilient ways in which Scotland’s women led businesses have responded since 2020.

Carolyn Currie, chief executive at Women’s Enterprise Scotland said; “Evidence consistently shows that accessible role models are a powerful tool for inspiring and encouraging women to start and grow businesses.

Carolyn Currie: Vital to acknowledge contribution of women-led businesses (pic: Terry Murden)

“It is vital that we acknowledge and celebrate the contribution women-led businesses make to Scotland’s economy, particularly as women have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we are delighted to be able to bring our Awards back for the first time since 2019.”

The Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards, which are now open for entries, will celebrate Scotland’s women-led businesses with categories such as Growth Business of the Year, Adaptive Business of the Year, Net Zero Business of the Year and Inspiring Leader of the Year.

Women’s Enterprise Scotland launched the digital Women’s Business Centre in 2020. The first platform of its kind, it provides expert, gendered support and guidance for women across Scotland, supported by Royal Bank of Scotland. It is free to access and offers dedicated, needs-based content for women starting and growing businesses.

The deadline for entries for the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards is 15 August, with the glittering awards ceremony taking place at the voco Grand Central Hotel Glasgow on Thursday 27 October.