VC investment rises but deal speed slowing, says KPMG

Investment shift

Amy Burnett: Scottish resilience

Scottish companies saw a surge in venture capital investment in the first quarter, though deal speed across the UK is showing signs of slowing, according to the latest data from KPMG.

Scale-ups raised more than £181 million in the first three months of 2022 – almost three times the £64m raised in the same period last year.

The lion’s share of the 41 deals so far this year were in Edinburgh (20), followed by Glasgow (11), Dundee (4) and Livingston (2). They included £94m raised by Edinburgh games developer Everywhere and £12.25m for private bank Hampden & Co. Glasgow-based Katrick Technologies raised £5.07m from Greenbackers Investment Capital.

Amy Burnett, KPMG private enterprise senior manager in Scotland, said: “Scotland continues to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in attracting VC investment. Fintech, B2B-focused services and healthtech remain top areas of investment.

“The power of our disruptive businesses to deliver impact on a global scale is more important than it’s ever been, and our innovators are a real success story. The collective focus on nurturing and supporting the Scottish scaleup ecosystem is great to see. It will no doubt help develop more exciting businesses in cities across Scotland and attract further global VC interest and investment.”

However, Jonathan Boyers, UK head of corporate finance and vice chair at KPMG, observed: “Given some of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties , we are seeing deal speed starting to slow as VC investors conduct more due diligence related to potential deals.

“We are already starting to see IPO levels decline, and we would expect activity to remain subdued in Q2’22 with the ongoing volatility in the capital markets.

“The closure of the IPO window could drive interest back to traditional M&A and the downward pressure on valuations could mean companies taking a wait-and-see approach with the hope that valuations bounce back.