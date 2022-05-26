Train drivers offer may test public sector pay ceiling

Rail dispute

Train drivers will vote on the new offer

A raised offer of 4.2% to ScotRail train drivers, together with other benefits, may bring an end to a fractious pay dispute, but could trigger unrest from other public sector workers.

Kevin Lindsay, Scottish organiser of the train drivers’ union, said the improved offer would be put to his members following a meeting with ScotRail which was not expected to yield much ground on either side.

Mr Lindsay said: “Aslef entered these talks in good faith. We have negotiated a pay offer of 4.2%, a three-year no compulsory redundancy deal and a number of other improvements. These will now be put to our members for their consideration.”

ScotRail’s service delivery director David Simpson said: “We’ve been able to improve the offer we’d made previously in a way that reflects the concerns which were expressed to us on cost of living.”

ScotRail said the new pay offer, which is understood to be worth 5% when revenue sharing is included, was final.

There was no indication whether the drivers will accept it. Nonetheless, Scottish Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth seemed confident that some of the 700 services cancelled on Monday could soon be reinstated. These could include more trains to carry those attending Wednesday’s World Cup play-off between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The RMT union, which represents other railway workers, has balloted members over strike action but will hold separate negotiations with ScotRail on Tuesday.

A potential banana skin for ministers is how other public sector unions, including teachers and council workers, respond now that train drivers can expect a minimum rise of 4.2%, well above the 2.2% which the government had stipulated.