Top chef Wilson lined up for Virgin Hotels city launch

Steve Wilson and the Commons Club

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, which is due to open next month, has stepped up its key appointments by hiring globally-experienced Steven Wilson as executive chef of its Commons Club.

A native of the city, Mr Wilson has almost 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry with previous roles at a number of notable five-star hotels and award-winning restaurants.

Mr Wilson helped open the Lowry Hotel in Manchester and also worked at the Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. He also has extensive experience working in the Middle East and South East Asia with the renowned Six Senses Resorts and Spas.

The capital will be home to Virgin’s first UK hotel in the historic India Buildings in the Old Town and it will feature a number of dining and drinking outlets.

The hotel site is also home to a 19th century church, now known as Greyfriars Hall, in Cowgate that has been fully restored and repurposed as a special event venue. In addition, the hotel will offer guests a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed view of the castle.

Mr Wilson said: “After years of travelling the world and working in some unforgettable restaurants and hotels, I’m so excited to be back in my hometown and to be part of this iconic opening in Edinburgh.”

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh opens on 1 June and will be followed by the launch of Virgin Hotels Glasgow.