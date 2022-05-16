TOCA Social brings gaming and US dining to Edinburgh

New experience

TOCA Social promises an immersive experience

TOCA Social, the world’s first interactive football and dining experience is bringing immersive football-based gaming and Americana-inspired cuisine to Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

The brand launched its first venue at The O2 in London last year, boasting three bars, selfie booths, arcade machines and a Willy Wonka inspired dessert room, and has since announced expansion into Birmingham and even Dallas in the US.

TOCA was founded by Eddie Lewis, a two-time US World Cup and former MLS and English Championship midfielder who developed the TOCA Touch Trainer, a ball machine that is the centre of all TOCA experiences.

TOCA Social will add 22 boxes and 2 bars over 30,000 sq ft in the St James Quarter.

Alex Harman, president at TOCA Social, added: “It’s been a huge hit since we launched at London’s The O2, and we can’t wait to bring it to Edinburgh next year.”