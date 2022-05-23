Tierney misses out as Scots prepare for Ukraine

World Cup play-off semi-final

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Play-off: Steve Clarke (pic: SNS Group)

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was a notable omission from Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next week’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

The full-back missed out as he continues his recovery from knee surgery but there were welcome returns for John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Nathan Patterson in an extended 28-man pool, which also included Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Ryan Jack, who made his Scotland return in March after a period out, is included again among an array of midfield options. In the goalkeeping department, 37-year-old David Marshall joins Craig Gordon, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in the squad on the day he signed a two-year deal with Hibs.

Scotland take on Ukraine at Hampden Park on 1 June with the victors heading to Cardiff to face Wales on 5 June for a place in this year’s FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Following their play-off exertions, the attention will then turn to the start of the UEFA Nations League campaign – with a home match against Armenia followed by away matches against Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

The sequence of fixtures could see Scotland play five matches in a two-week period, prompting Clarke to name a larger squad.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (St Johnstone), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), David Marshall (Hibs)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

Scotland fixtures:

FIFA World Cup play-off semi-final

Scotland v Ukraine

Hampden Park

Wednesday, 1 June (7.45pm)

FIFA World Cup Play-off Final (TBC)

Wales v Scotland or Ukraine

Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday, 5 June (5pm)

UEFA Nations League

Scotland v Armenia

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Wednesday, 8 June (7:45pm)

UEFA Nations League

Republic of Ireland v Scotland

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday, 11 June (5pm)

UEFA Nations League

Armenia v Scotland

Republican Stadium , Yerevan

Tuesday, 14 June (5pm).