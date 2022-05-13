Technology winners champion societal issues

Digital Technology Awards

Karen Meechan and Unsung Hero Tommy Lawson

Winners in the Digital Technology Awards demonstrated a dedication to tackling societal challenges, with the first ever Climate Champion Award handed to Clearview Intelligence.

Edinburgh-based Tommy Lawson was named Unsung Hero for his passion for teaching and supporting the industry’s future talent.

Karen Meechan, CEO of organiser ScotlandIS, said: “It’s particularly heartening to see how much the sector is contributing not only to the industry… but also how the industry is championing issues that impact our every day lives, with creative and impactful solutions to parts of the climate crisis straight through to cyber security.”

Winners:

Product/ Service Innovation: QueryClick

Climate Champion: Clearview Intelligence

Tech for Good: Good-Loop

Open-Source Contribution: Fyne Labs

Data Trailblazer: FarrPoint

Public Sector Innovation: iOpt Limited

Digital Tech Business of the Year – Start-up: loveelectric

Digital Tech Business of the Year – Scale-up: Barrier Networks

Digital Tech Business of the Year – Enterprise: xDesign

Best Workplace of the Year: Appetite for Business

Unsung Hero Award: Tommy Lawson