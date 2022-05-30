Tech firm unveils Kinetic 7 clean gas energy source

`'Major breakthrough'

A technology firm has made a major breakthrough in the search for a ground-breaking ‘clean gas’ energy source.

Voltage Enterprises says Kinetic 7 is a stable and efficient gas derived solely from water more advanced than hydrogen gas.

It boasts zero CO2 emissions and the company says it will be substantially cheaper than current domestic household and business energy supplies.

Voltage says it could play a major role in reversing the global energy crisis, significantly reducing energy costs to the consumer and businesses.

The company, based in Abu Dhabi, has been funded by Aquarius Global, an investment company and tech incubator also based in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Rick Parish, founder and executive chairman of investment incubator Aquarius Global, which has funded the research and development of Voltage Enterprises, said: “Kinetic 7 represents more than eight years of scientific research, development and tech innovation by a dedicated team of scientists and tech disruptors.

“Kinetic 7 is a major gamechanger in the global energy market. Just as we saw with the oil boom, the technologies and science that we are innovating, developing and disrupting in the energy sector through Voltage Enterprises are truly ground-breaking – a world first for the energy sector.”

A series of R&D trials are currently under way using KINETIC 7 in residential properties for domestic cooking stoves, hot water systems and residential heating.

A number of factories and engineering plants are also part of an R&D programme to integrate the technology and use the clean gas in a number of commercial and industrial applications.