SNP claims ‘no Brexit benefit’ despite salmon surge

Trade row

An SNP MSP has challenged Tory Minister George Eustice to identify “a single Brexit benefit to Scotland’s food and drink industry”, despite data showing some products enjoyed a boom in sales to the EU last year.

Mr Eustice, the Westminster Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister, will appear before the Scottish Parliament’s rural affairs committee on Wednesday.

Commenting ahead of the session, SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Leading Brexiteers like George Eustice have failed to identify a single Brexit benefit to Scotland’s food and drink industry.”

However, data released by the HM Revenue & Customs in February this year revealed that £614 million of salmon was sold overseas in 2021, a rise of £136m on the previous year and just short of the record £618m in 2019. Sales to the European Union were up 29% to £372m, and exports to France rocketed by 64%.

Following publication of the data, Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said they were “incredibly encouraging figures” and the SNP’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Scottish salmon plays a vital role in our food and drink success story as the UK’s biggest food export, and these figures demonstrate the growing, global appetite for this nutritious and low carbon food source.”