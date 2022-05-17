Trade row
SNP claims ‘no Brexit benefit’ despite salmon surge
An SNP MSP has challenged Tory Minister George Eustice to identify “a single Brexit benefit to Scotland’s food and drink industry”, despite data showing some products enjoyed a boom in sales to the EU last year.
Mr Eustice, the Westminster Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister, will appear before the Scottish Parliament’s rural affairs committee on Wednesday.
Commenting ahead of the session, SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Leading Brexiteers like George Eustice have failed to identify a single Brexit benefit to Scotland’s food and drink industry.”
However, data released by the HM Revenue & Customs in February this year revealed that £614 million of salmon was sold overseas in 2021, a rise of £136m on the previous year and just short of the record £618m in 2019. Sales to the European Union were up 29% to £372m, and exports to France rocketed by 64%.
Following publication of the data, Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said they were “incredibly encouraging figures” and the SNP’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Scottish salmon plays a vital role in our food and drink success story as the UK’s biggest food export, and these figures demonstrate the growing, global appetite for this nutritious and low carbon food source.”
Today Ms Mackay has gone on the offensive, accusing Mr Eustice of “spouting nonsense” when he promised that Brexit would deliver a a better deal for the UK.
“If he can’t point out a Brexit benefit to Scotland’s food and drinks sector when he appears before the Scottish Parliament, then he should really apologise for the misleading nonsense he spouted as he campaigned to inflict this disaster on us,” she said.
Her comments did not chime with industry leaders who are more concerned that a trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol will upset the progress that has made to rebuild exports with the bloc.
In a letter sent today to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tavish Scott said: “We are now navigating the rough waters of Brexit more successfully.
“Through considerable effort and a willingness to adapt, we have eased the burdens down to a manageable level. Indeed, our producers are now exporting more to the EU than ever before.
“What will undo all this hard work, however, is a trade war with Europe.
“Our members have been working closely with officials in Defra on the full digitisation of the certification scheme for exports to the EU. We believe this will make a significant difference and make it easier for exporters to get their goods to the continent.”
Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland, said: “The system for moving goods to the EU is far from perfect, but we have reached a point where movement is at least possible.”
