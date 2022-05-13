SNIB backs body behind deposit return scheme

£9m investment

Retailers will form the backbone of bottle recycling

The Scottish National Investment Bank has injected £9m into Circularity Scotland, the body set up to administer the country’s deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks containers.

The investment by SNIB was crucial to securing an additional £9m capital from the Bank of Scotland.

The funds raised will support the start-up costs of the administrator for Scotland’s DRS to help households to return empty, single-use containers for collection for recycling.

The investment has been welcomed by trade body the Federation of Independent Retailers.

National president Narinder Randhawa said: “This investment is a show of confidence in and support for all the work being done to deliver the anticipated increase in recycling rates from August next year.

“As responsible retailers, our members in Scotland will be on the frontline of the deposit return scheme.

“Unless exempted, they will form the backbone of the network of return points, where customers will bring their bottles and cans for the refund of the deposits.”Randhawa added that the Federation was the first retail trade association to support the introduction of DRS and is a member of Circularity Scotland.